Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 134.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,632,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,681,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

