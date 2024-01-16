Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 456 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $157.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

