HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of HP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in HP by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in HP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in HP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

