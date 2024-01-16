HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HUBCZ opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. HUB Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
About HUB Cyber Security
