Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,961 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

