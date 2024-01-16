Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $321.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,689.54% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

