Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $45,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.16.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

