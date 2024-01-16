Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.0 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

