Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ATI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 6.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.25. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

