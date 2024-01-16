Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at $345,465.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

