Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,501,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $12,816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after purchasing an additional 548,809 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,942,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

