Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.