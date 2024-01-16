Inspire Investing LLC Has $305,000 Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

