Inspire Investing LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $34,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $38,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 50.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,646,000 after purchasing an additional 882,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $22,444,000.

Summit Materials Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

