Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

