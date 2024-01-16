Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

