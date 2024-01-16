Inspire Investing LLC Sells 125 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,213,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESE opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.