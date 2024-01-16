Inspire Investing LLC Sells 17,202 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,187 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 670,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 49.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 628,065 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.75. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $87.93.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

