Inspire Investing LLC Sells 34,829 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,829 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE FHN opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

