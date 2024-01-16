Inspire Investing LLC Sells 951 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BankUnited by 107.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

