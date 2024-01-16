Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,345,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

