Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $44,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $137,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $362,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,100,490. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.30.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.