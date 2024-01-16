Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 579,544 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 311,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,937 shares of company stock worth $11,478,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

