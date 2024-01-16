Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $704,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPVU stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

