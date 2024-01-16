Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $516.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

