Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

RPV opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

