IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE IQV opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.