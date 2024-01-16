Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE IRM opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

