iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

