Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,520,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 29,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 540,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,884,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 97,129 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $308,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

