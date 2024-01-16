ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.18. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ITT by 63.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 81.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

