JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

