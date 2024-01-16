Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Announces $0.00 Interim Dividend

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kelly Partners Group news, insider Brett Kelly 238,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

Featured Stories

