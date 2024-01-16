Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,710,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,566,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.