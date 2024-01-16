Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $361.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

