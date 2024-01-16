Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNW. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $124,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 30.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LNW. Susquehanna raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Further Reading

