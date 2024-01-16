Little House Capital LLC Sells 66 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $266.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.98.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

