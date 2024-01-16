LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $38.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.