Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 19,400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 68,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 31,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 88.2% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 9,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.41. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $131.66 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

