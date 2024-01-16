Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $388.47 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $390.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

