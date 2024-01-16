Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Loews by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 469,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Loews stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

