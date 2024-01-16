Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.70 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.14. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0210526 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

