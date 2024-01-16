Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 12,139 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 120.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.