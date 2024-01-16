Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 242 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $72,236,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $43,148,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $176.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

