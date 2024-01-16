Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $974.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $93.13.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

