Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,490 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $12,864,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

