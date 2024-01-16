Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 465 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

