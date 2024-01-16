Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,186. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Kirby Stock Down 0.8 %

Kirby stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.