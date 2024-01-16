Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 105,091 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Carnival Co. & as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 717,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 693,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 484,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2,173.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 402,378 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CUK opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.91 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its products under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

