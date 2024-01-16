Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Atkore by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.99 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

